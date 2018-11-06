At a time Sunday morning when many folks may have been dropping donations into collection baskets at churches, two men in their early 20s were collecting more than $2,000 during a robbery at the George Street Pub, La Crosse police said.
The incident took place about 11:20 a.m., when the bartender asked the two men what she could get them. They demanded that she hand over over all of the money. She surrendered a bank deposit pouch that she had placed on a cooler, which had about $1,000, according to the report.
One of the men said he meant all of the money, so she gave him a bag holding about $500 and another, with $522, according to the police report.
Both men, wearing pulled-up hoodies, then ran out — one via the front door and the other, the back, knocking over bar stools on the way, as the bartender hurled a beer bottle at one.
The police investigation includes swabbing the stools where the men had sat in a quest for DNA, as well as examining surveillance video. The bartender did not see a weapon, the report said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.