Subscribe for 33¢ / day

Two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.

There were reports of shots fired near the corner of Third and Main streets, according to the La Crosse Police Department. A short time later, two people were treated at a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

+10 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in August
0
0
0
2
1

View (3) comments

(3) comments

Second Thought

Shootings in downtown. What the heck is going on here? This is crazy

Report Add Reply
Buena Vista

This should not be news. Not many people care about 'shootings' anymore, including me. The Tribune and other news sources are guilty of trying to instill a state of fear amongst us when gun violence is reported. - I'll still walk unarmed.... anywhere, anytime in our great little city of La Crosse, WI.

Report Add Reply
capedcrusader
capedcrusader

Reporting the news is trying to install a state of fear? Really?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.