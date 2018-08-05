Two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.
There were reports of shots fired near the corner of Third and Main streets, according to the La Crosse Police Department. A short time later, two people were treated at a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
(3) comments
Shootings in downtown. What the heck is going on here? This is crazy
This should not be news. Not many people care about 'shootings' anymore, including me. The Tribune and other news sources are guilty of trying to instill a state of fear amongst us when gun violence is reported. - I'll still walk unarmed.... anywhere, anytime in our great little city of La Crosse, WI.
Reporting the news is trying to install a state of fear? Really?
