Two suspects arrested in Jan. 25 La Crosse drug bust

The complaint says Joswick talked to police by phone Jan. 26. She reportedly said she was 100% positive nothing illegal was happening at her residence. She acknowledged Marshall was living there and said he was trying to get a job in the area. She denied Lewis was a permanent resident but said he stays over once in a while.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail at $100,000 for Lewis and $15,000 for Joswick. She rejected pleas from their lawyers to have their bail substantially reduced.

"In the best light, they had a place where a significant amount of illegal activity occurred, and they were blind to it," Gonzalez said.

Lewis' attorney Chris Zachar asked for a $1,000 cash bond. He described the state's case as "circumstantial" and that Lewis proved he isn't a flight risk by voluntarily turning himself in without a warrant.

Zachar also said police have yet to determine whether one of the substances seized was actually fentanyl.

Joswick's attorney Nathan Schnick asked for a signature bond. He said Joswick believed Marshall was "house sitting" the residence while she was gone.