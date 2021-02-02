Two suspects arrested in Jan. 25 La Crosse drug bust

Two more people are in custody after a Jan. 25 drug bust in La Crosse.
Raymond R. Lewis, 40, and Christina A. Joswick, 39, both of La Crosse, are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on substantial cash bonds awaiting their Feb. 11 preliminary hearings. Both face felony charges of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis also faces a felony count of bail jumping.
A third suspect, Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, La Crosse, was arrested Jan. 25 after police reportedly set up a drug buy with a confidential informant and later executed a search warrant at Marshall's 809 Cass St. residence. Police reported seizing drugs with a street value of $36,000, including 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine, 135 grams of marijuana and $14,500 in cash.
Joswick shares Marshall's Cass Street address, and Marshall used a vehicle registered to Joswick during the drug buy, according to the criminal complaint filed against Joswick.
Taylor claims a different address, but the complaint says numerous personal items belonging to him were found during the search. Police concluded Joswick and Taylor were living in the residence together.
Neither Joswick nor Lewis were at the residence during the search.
The complaint says Joswick talked to police by phone Jan. 26. She reportedly said she was 100% positive nothing illegal was happening at her residence. She acknowledged Marshall was living there and said he was trying to get a job in the area. She denied Lewis was a permanent resident but said he stays over once in a while.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail at $100,000 for Lewis and $15,000 for Joswick. She rejected pleas from their lawyers to have their bail substantially reduced.
"In the best light, they had a place where a significant amount of illegal activity occurred, and they were blind to it," Gonzalez said.
Lewis' attorney Chris Zachar asked for a $1,000 cash bond. He described the state's case as "circumstantial" and that Lewis proved he isn't a flight risk by voluntarily turning himself in without a warrant.
Zachar also said police have yet to determine whether one of the substances seized was actually fentanyl.
Joswick's attorney Nathan Schnick asked for a signature bond. He said Joswick believed Marshall was "house sitting" the residence while she was gone.
Marshall is being held on a $150,000 cash bail and has a pending extradition warrant to Illinois. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 4.
Stephan Johnston
William Phelps
Justin Tillman
Chelsy Brady
Kathleen Scott
Kathleen A. Scott, 40, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 31 with child abuse intentionally causing bodily harm and felony bail jumping. Scott charged at and pulled the hair of a 13-year-old girl Jan. 27, then called her names including a racial slur, according to the criminal complaint. When released on a signature bond that same day, she returned to the child’s home in violation of her bond conditions, according to a second complaint.
Thomas Valentine
Steven Ledman
Lee Camper
Lermonte Toy
Robert Ahlert
Dylan Nash
Eric Warren
Joshua Nelson
Joshua J. Nelson, 40, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 28 with felony bail jumping. Nelson violated terms of his bond by drinking alcohol Jan. 17, according to the criminal complaint.
Brian Johnson
Carlton Harris
Peter Torres
Jeremy Sinclair
Carlie Stein
Carlie A. Stein, 22, Holmen, was charged Jan. 24 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Stein had 8 grams of meth in six bags July 24 when she was pulled over for driving in the city with her high beams on, according to the complaint.
Kyle Schlafer
Justin Tillman
Gregory Proulx
Harold Gilmore
Kanong Vang and Shoua Yang
Kanong A. Vang, 31, and Shoua Yang, 36, both with no permanent address, were charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping and fraud on innkeeper as a party to a crime. Vang and Yang stayed in an empty room in an Onalaska hotel Jan. 12 without checking in or paying for the room, according to the complaint. Vang was charged in a second complaint with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She switched the price tag of a $149.99 baby monitor with a $3.49 package of cookies at Target and bought the monitor at the self-checkout, then attempted to return it for the full price, according to the complaint.
Nathan Juran
Ray Welcome
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 23 with felony bail jumping. Welcome violated no-contact conditions of his bond Jan. 10, according to the complaint.
Dennis Sharpe
Cassandra Francis
Tyler Peterson
Joseph Crankshaw
Joseph R. Crankshaw, 32, West Salem, was charged Jan. 22 with issuing worthless checks. Crankshaw deposited two $5,000 checks from empty accounts Dec. 4 at Merchants Bank in Onalaska, according to the complaint.
Donald Greeno
Jessica Beck
Jessica M. Beck, 34, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Beck had three bags of meth and a glass pipe Jan. 11 when she was arrested for taking Nike socks and a sweatshirt from Kohls, according to the complaint.
Joshua Wittenberg
Patrick Berger
Terry Odegaard
Lindsey Miller
Lindsey A. Miller, 39, of La Crosse, was charged Jan. 22 with possession of a short-barreled shotgun as a party to a crime. Miller had a sawed-off shotgun Dec. 17 in the vehicle she shares with another person, according to the complaint.
Eric Stevens
Jeremy Sinclair
Robert Patterson
Demetrius Partee
John Heintz
Susan Moore
Justin Tillman
Tyrone Schara
Emil Guseck
Donald Norberg
Donald E. Norberg II, 39, Sparta, was charged Jan. 16 with attempted uttering a forgery as a repeater and party to a crime. Norberg attempted to deposit a check from a dead man’s account Nov. 11, according to the complaint.
Derek Backus
Derek W. Backus, 35, Spring Valley, Minn., was charged Jan. 15 with possession of methamphetamine. Backus had .7 grams of meth when he was pulled over Sept. 7, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeremy Devine
Thomas Valentine
Jennifer Kendhammer
Benjamin L. Britt
Benjamin L. Britt, 46, Viroqua, was charged Jan. 14 with possession of methamphetamine. Britt had meth in his pocket and pants Jan. 3 during a traffic stop, according to the complaint.
Cherish Roberts
Cherish M. Roberts, 25, Holmen, was charged Jan. 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Roberts had meth, marijuana and glass pipes Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
Christopher Malone
Harold Geanie Jr.
Danielle Minea
Justin Tillman
Nemo Yang
Todd Alberts
Jeffrey Sampson
Xai Vang
Zachary Miller
Anita Parce
Anita M. Parce, 23, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police found meth and a glass pipe in her bag Dec. 30, according to the complaint.
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Randy Russell Jr.
Shanna Tondola
David Swertfeger
Steven Huntington
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
Kieng Yang
Michael Hemker
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Reuben Bates
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
John Young
Lavon Liggins
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
