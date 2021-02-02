 Skip to main content
Two suspects arrested in Jan. 25 La Crosse drug bust
Two more people are in custody after a Jan. 25 drug bust in La Crosse.

Raymond R. Lewis, 40, and Christina A. Joswick, 39, both of La Crosse, are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on substantial cash bonds awaiting their Feb. 11 preliminary hearings. Both face felony charges of possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis also faces a felony count of bail jumping.

A third suspect, Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, La Crosse, was arrested Jan. 25 after police reportedly set up a drug buy with a confidential informant and later executed a search warrant at Marshall's 809 Cass St. residence. Police reported seizing drugs with a street value of $36,000, including 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine, 135 grams of marijuana and $14,500 in cash.

Joswick shares Marshall's Cass Street address, and Marshall used a vehicle registered to Joswick during the drug buy, according to the criminal complaint filed against Joswick.

Taylor claims a different address, but the complaint says numerous personal items belonging to him were found during the search. Police concluded Joswick and Taylor were living in the residence together.

Neither Joswick nor Lewis were at the residence during the search.

The complaint says Joswick talked to police by phone Jan. 26. She reportedly said she was 100% positive nothing illegal was happening at her residence. She acknowledged Marshall was living there and said he was trying to get a job in the area. She denied Lewis was a permanent resident but said he stays over once in a while.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail at $100,000 for Lewis and $15,000 for Joswick. She rejected pleas from their lawyers to have their bail substantially reduced.

"In the best light, they had a place where a significant amount of illegal activity occurred, and they were blind to it," Gonzalez said.

Lewis' attorney Chris Zachar asked for a $1,000 cash bond. He described the state's case as "circumstantial" and that Lewis proved he isn't a flight risk by voluntarily turning himself in without a warrant.

Zachar also said police have yet to determine whether one of the substances seized was actually fentanyl.

Joswick's attorney Nathan Schnick asked for a signature bond. He said Joswick believed Marshall was "house sitting" the residence while she was gone.

Marshall is being held on a $150,000 cash bail and has a pending extradition warrant to Illinois. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 4.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

