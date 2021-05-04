Two teens accused of assaulting 14-year-old girl

Criminal complaints have been filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against two people accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Cade Pierce, 18, and Olivia Huber, 17, both of Sparta, face charges of second-degree second sexual assault of a child under 16.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse County Child Protective Services received a report that a girl had been assaulted at a town of Farmington residence. Police arranged for an April 12 interview with the girl.

The girl told police that she met with Pierce and Huber Jan. 15 to "hang out" at a hunting shack. She said she was pressured by Huber to have sex with Pierce. She said "it hurt really bad" but never told Pierce to stop.

The girl said Pierce was aware of her age. She said Huber watched the sexual contact outside through a window. She estimated the incident lasted 45 minutes.

The following day, the girl told police she and Huber walked to Pierce's home and that a "threesome" took place. The girl said she told Pierce and Huber "no" but felt pressured to be involved. She said sexual intercourse took place with Pierce while Huber touched her breasts over her bra and pulled her hair "rough."

The girl told police that she and Pierce met two weeks later and she had sexual intercourse with him.