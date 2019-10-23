{{featured_button_text}}

Two Coon Valley women have been charged with felony child neglect after one of the women had a panic attack while the other overdosed on heroin, according to the criminal complaint.

Jill and Ashley Fillner appeared Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. The charges carry 3½ years of potential prison time and a maximum fine of $10,000.

According to the complaint:

On Oct. 11, officers were called to a residence on the 1300 block of Winneshiek Road. A neighbor said he had heard a woman and a baby screaming.

The neighbor told police that he knocked on the door, which opened to reveal Jill Fillner unconscious on the floor, with a needle in her hand and a baby sitting next to her.

Outside, he found Ashley Fillner throwing herself against a parked vehicle.

Jill, who was revived with Narcan, later admitted to using heroin. Ashley said she had a panic attack.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

While neighbors waited for police to arrive, they took the baby to the safety of a nearby house.

Jill and Ashley, whose relationship was not disclosed in the complaint, had been watching the baby while the young boy’s mother was at work.

During a search of the house, police found three needles in plain view and a small plastic bag containing trace amounts of a white powder. They reported no harm to the baby, who is a little over 1 year old.

Jill and Ashley, 54 and 33 years old respectively, have been ordered not to have contact with the baby or his mother. 

+52 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in October

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.