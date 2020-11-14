Two women, one youth injured in car crash in Vernon County

According to Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears, the incident occurred at approximately 4:43 PM on State Highway 27 and CTH X in the town of Christiana. Jill Davidson, 39, of Cashton was driving south on State Highway 27 when she turned on her left turn signal and stopped for a break of oncoming traffic to turn onto CTH X. Bettyna Reinhardt, 32, of Cashton was traveling southbound in her vehicle on State Highway 27 and struck Davidson in the rear of the vehicle. A juvenile was a passenger in the accident, but it was not specified which vehicle the youth was in.