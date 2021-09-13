UPDATE: Blue head missing from 'Hatched Baby' sculpture outside city hall

The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched.
The blue baby head of a sculpture situated outside La Crosse City Hall appears to have been taken over the weekend, as its egg base was seen empty still as of Monday morning.
Photos of what appeared to be the sculpture's blue focal point showed up on social media on Sunday evening.
A police report released Monday morning said that there are currently no suspects in the theft and damage to the sculpture, and that the La Crosse Police Department would be conducting further follow up on the incident.
The report stated that a police officer spotted the dismembered sculpture, commonly known as the "Blue Baby" around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
"I observed the 'Blue Baby' statue had been damaged, and the face of the baby had been stolen," the report said.
According to the police report, only the face of the statue was stolen. The entire head had been released from straps that secured it to the base, and the back of the head was still there until the officer moved it into the police garage.
Around 6 p.m. Barstool Sports of La Crosse shared two photos on its Instagram that appeared to be the head of the sculpture in someone's home.
Barstool Sports is a national digital media group focused on sports and pop culture, with local chapters usually based in college towns. The groups often posts user-submitted content to their social media.
The artwork was gifted to La Crosse by an artist from its sister city of Friedberg, Germany, and has sat on the southeastern side of city hall since 2018.
With a large, cracked egg shell as its base and a baby's head colored blue — and a set of teeth — jutting out of it, some have considered the 9-foot-tall artwork controversial, and it has sparked many conversations about art in the community.
The artist has said that his daughter, born in 2007, was the inspiration for the artwork and demonstrates the anxieties that come with parenthood.
It's not the first act of violence against the Blue Baby. In 2018, a 19-year-old was ticketed for underage drinking after a police officer found him "mugging" the sculpture, and the artwork has been placed behind safety barricades during events such as Oktoberfest to prevent vandalism.
Information on video surveillance of the incident was redacted from the initial report shared by police, but one part said that Western Technical College would be re-contacted to review possible surveillance.
This is a developing story and was updated at 11:30 a.m. with updates from the police report.