UPDATE: Blue head missing from 'Hatched Baby' sculpture outside city hall
UPDATE: Blue head missing from 'Hatched Baby' sculpture outside city hall

Hatched baby

The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched.

The blue baby head of a sculpture situated outside La Crosse City Hall appears to have been taken over the weekend, as its egg base was seen empty still as of Monday morning.

Photos of what appeared to be the sculpture's blue focal point showed up on social media on Sunday evening.

A police report released Monday morning said that there are currently no suspects in the theft and damage to the sculpture, and that the La Crosse Police Department would be conducting further follow up on the incident.

'Hatched Baby' snatched

This screenshot shows a photo posted to Instagram Sunday night by Barstool Sports of La Crosse, that seems to show the head of the "Hatched Baby" sculpture in someone's home. The head went missing from outside of city hall over the weekend.

The report stated that a police officer spotted the dismembered sculpture, commonly known as the "Blue Baby" around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I observed the 'Blue Baby' statue had been damaged, and the face of the baby had been stolen," the report said.

According to the police report, only the face of the statue was stolen. The entire head had been released from straps that secured it to the base, and the back of the head was still there until the officer moved it into the police garage.

Around 6 p.m. Barstool Sports of La Crosse shared two photos on its Instagram that appeared to be the head of the sculpture in someone's home.

'Hatched Baby' snatched

This screenshot shows a photo posted to Instagram Sunday night by Barstool Sports of La Crosse, that seems to show the head of the "Hatched Baby" sculpture in someone's home. The head went missing from outside of city hall over the weekend.

Barstool Sports is a national digital media group focused on sports and pop culture, with local chapters usually based in college towns. The groups often posts user-submitted content to their social media.

The artwork was gifted to La Crosse by an artist from its sister city of Friedberg, Germany, and has sat on the southeastern side of city hall since 2018.

With a large, cracked egg shell as its base and a baby's head colored blue — and a set of teeth — jutting out of it, some have considered the 9-foot-tall artwork controversial, and it has sparked many conversations about art in the community.

The artist has said that his daughter, born in 2007, was the inspiration for the artwork and demonstrates the anxieties that come with parenthood.

It's not the first act of violence against the Blue Baby. In 2018, a 19-year-old was ticketed for underage drinking after a police officer found him "mugging" the sculpture, and the artwork has been placed behind safety barricades during events such as Oktoberfest to prevent vandalism. 

Information on video surveillance of the incident was redacted from the initial report shared by police, but one part said that Western Technical College would be re-contacted to review possible surveillance.

This is a developing story and was updated at 11:30 a.m. with updates from the police report.

"Hatched Baby" blues

The "Hatched Baby" sculpture on the grounds of City Hall in downtown La Crosse has been fenced off for its own protection during Oktoberfest.
Blue Baby bandaged

A tongue-in-cheek entry on the La Crosse Police Department's Facebook page includes a bandage applied artfully to a photo of the mugged Blue Baby, which officially is titled "Hatched Baby."
La Crosse to consider where to put Hatched Baby sculpture

"Hatched Baby" was created by Wolfgang Auer, an artist from La Crosse's German sister city of Friedberg.
