UPDATE: Blue head missing from 'Hatched Baby' sculpture outside city hall

The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched.

The blue baby head of a sculpture situated outside La Crosse City Hall appears to have been taken over the weekend, as its egg base was seen empty still as of Monday morning.

Photos of what appeared to be the sculpture's blue focal point showed up on social media on Sunday evening.

A police report released Monday morning said that there are currently no suspects in the theft and damage to the sculpture, and that the La Crosse Police Department would be conducting further follow up on the incident.

The report stated that a police officer spotted the dismembered sculpture, commonly known as the "Blue Baby" around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I observed the 'Blue Baby' statue had been damaged, and the face of the baby had been stolen," the report said.

According to the police report, only the face of the statue was stolen. The entire head had been released from straps that secured it to the base, and the back of the head was still there until the officer moved it into the police garage.