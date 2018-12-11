WHITEHALL -- Mitchel Feyen was charged Tuesday in Trempealeau County Circuit Court with child abuse-recklessly causing great harm.
Judge Rian Radtke ordered the 23-year-old Osseo man to have no contact with anyone younger than 18 unless approved by the Department of Human Services and set a $10,000 cash bond.
Feyen’s preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 9.
Feyen was arrested Dec. 4 after the Trempealeau County Human Services Department a day earlier reported a potential case of shaken baby syndrome to the Osseo Police Department.
