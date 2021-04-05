UPDATE: La Crosse man accused of pointing gun at police charged in four incidents over 10 days

A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after allegedly pointing a firearm at Onalaska police officers Sunday.

John H. Czapiewski was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felonies and 12 misdemeanors covering four incidents over a 10-day period.

The most serious charges stem from the Sunday incident, in which he faces felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a weapon and failure to comply with being taken into custody, and misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at a person, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 7 a.m. to a residence on the 600 block of 2nd Avenue South, where Czapiewski was sleeping uninvited on a back porch. The resident, a relative of Czapiewski, warned police that Czapiewski has a volatile nature.

The complaint says police found Czapiewski on the floor covered by a blanket. After an officer told Czapiewski "It's time to get up," Czapiewski rolled over and pointed a black handgun at police. An officer yelled "gun," and police retreated to the backyard and took cover. Onalaska police summoned tactical assistance from the La Crosse County Emergency Response Team.