La Crosse man accused of prowling North Side neighborhood

A La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of exposing himself to a child last year and being a Peeping Tom during the weekend.

Ricky L. Melton, 48, faces up to 3 and a half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 after he was charged with exposing his genitals in connection with an incident Oct. 25, 2018. He was also charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct as a repeat offender.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman entered a bedroom in her apartment about 6:28 a.m. Oct. 25 to find Melton standing over a four-year-old girl with his pants down and an erect penis. She asked Melton, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing?” and grabbed the girl and a baby at the apartment and left to report the incident.

Melton denied any wrongdoing, according to the complaint.

Melton was arrested last weekend after the La Crosse Police Department responded to a prowler complaint about 5:05 a.m. Aug. 9. Someone on the 800 block of St. James Street reported a man in all black clothes and a black backpack looking into windows, according to police.

According to the police report, officers found Melton dressed in all black in the area, as well as a black backpack with lotion and a rag inside. Melton told police he was out for a run and stopped to pull up his socks in someone’s doorway, and then fled when a security light came on.

Melton said he stopped to smoke marijuana while on his run and dumped the bag because he was worried there would be marijuana residue inside, according to the report. He also told police he didn’t know the distance of his usual run, and he typically smokes pot while out running.

Melton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior in January 2017 and has been found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, invasion of privacy and felony burglary dating back to 2012.

Melton was released Monday on a $2,500 signature bond and forbidden to have contact with St. James Street or any minors except as a function of his job.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

The Mouse of Death
The Mouse of Death

[censored]It would behoove the Revolving Door Court of La Crosse County to release this perpetrator 999,999 more times to maximize unreasonableness. We are indeed bemezzled by Judges who think they are defense attorneys which was their last job not their current job so that more unreasonable decision can be made for the bad of the community.

markeugene

Jourdan Vian: Why did you not report the name of the judge who released Melton?

Tommy Duncan

"A La Crosse man..."?

lutefisk

What would the new pre trial assessment program have done?

taxedout
taxedout

This man is a sexual deviant and his need for satisfaction is escalating. He should not be out on bond. What if the 4-year old's mother had not discovered him in her daughter's room? This man is dangerous and the judge was negligent in allowing him out on bond.

lutefisk

High rate of reoffending

thomaslind949

No contact with minors except as a function of his job. What?????? He was caught standing over a 4 yr old with his pants down and an erection. Hopefully he's not employed at Chucky Cheese or driving an ice cream truck. The "golden state killer" (like many rapists )started out as a peeping Tom. He went on to rape over 50 women and kill about 12 people. This person is a walking red flag!

