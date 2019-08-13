La Crosse man accused of prowling North Side neighborhood

A La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was accused of exposing himself to a child last year and being a Peeping Tom during the weekend.
Ricky L. Melton, 48, faces up to 3 and a half years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 after he was charged with exposing his genitals in connection with an incident Oct. 25, 2018. He was also charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct as a repeat offender.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman entered a bedroom in her apartment about 6:28 a.m. Oct. 25 to find Melton standing over a four-year-old girl with his pants down and an erect penis. She asked Melton, ‘What the (expletive) are you doing?” and grabbed the girl and a baby at the apartment and left to report the incident.
Melton denied any wrongdoing, according to the complaint.
Melton was arrested last weekend after the La Crosse Police Department responded to a prowler complaint about 5:05 a.m. Aug. 9. Someone on the 800 block of St. James Street reported a man in all black clothes and a black backpack looking into windows, according to police.
According to the police report, officers found Melton dressed in all black in the area, as well as a black backpack with lotion and a rag inside. Melton told police he was out for a run and stopped to pull up his socks in someone’s doorway, and then fled when a security light came on.
Melton said he stopped to smoke marijuana while on his run and dumped the bag because he was worried there would be marijuana residue inside, according to the report. He also told police he didn’t know the distance of his usual run, and he typically smokes pot while out running.
Melton pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior in January 2017 and has been found guilty of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, receiving stolen property, invasion of privacy and felony burglary dating back to 2012.
Melton was released Monday on a $2,500 signature bond and forbidden to have contact with St. James Street or any minors except as a function of his job.
Nhia Thao, 30, Onalaska, was charged Aug. 13 with physical abuse of a child and disorderly conduct. Thao bit a 5-year-old on the cheek April 29, leaving a mark, and argued with a woman and threw a phone in front of children July 28, according to the complaint.
Debrian A. Hayes, 23, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 13 with substantial battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Hayes hit a woman in the head several times, leaving her bleeding, June 9 after entering her home without her permission, according to the complaint. When Hayes was located by police Aug. 7, he ran away before being arrested, police say.
Zachariah G. Sonsalla, 18, was charged Aug. 9 with possession with intent to deliver THC, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sonsalla had 65.2 grams of marijuana in four plastic bags, a glass bong and a bag of cocaine at about 1:41 a.m. July 20 when stopped for loitering in a church parking lot in West Salem, according to the complaint.
Bryant D. Trussell, 42, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with delivery of cocaine as a repeat offender, possession of THC as a repeat offender, possession of drug paraphernalia as a repeat offender and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Trussell sold 1.2 grams of cocaine to a confidential informant July 24 and had marijuana and a pipe when he was located July 31, according to the complaint.
Leah K. Sander, 26, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with substantial battery and disorderly conduct. Sander hit a woman, knocking her to the ground and chipping her tooth, during an argument July 13, according to the complaint.
Willie V. McCoy Sr., 57, La Crosse, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 8, with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. McCoy had 1 gram of heroin and a crack pipe in his possession Aug. 2, according to the complaint.
Brian S. Holliday, 58, no permanent address, was charged Aug. 7 with possession of methamphetamine. Holliday had a 1.2-gram package of methamphetamine in his car where he was found sleeping at about 5 p.m. July 27, according to the complaint.
Joseph T. Schmitt, 30, La Crosse, was charged Aug. 6 with escape and resisting an officer. Schmitt was handcuffed in preparation to be taken into custody on a warrant, then ran away on foot, freeing one of hands before again being located and handcuffed by police, according to the complaint.
