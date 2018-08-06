Update: La Crosse man arrested for Sunday shooting of two people downtown

A 24-year-old La Crosse man faces a charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and several other counts in connection with an altercation in which two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.
Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 24, was arrested at about 2 a.m. Sunday in connection with the incident, which had occurred at about 12:15 at Third and Main streets. The two people shot, whom police did not identify, went to Gundersen Health System at about 12:40 and were treated for gunshot wounds and released, according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Police initially responded to a call for a disturbance among several people in the middle of the 100 block of South Third Street. The people involved in the fracas began walking north on Third Street, and shots were fired when the group neared Main, according to the police report.
Witnesses identified Stenson as the potential suspect, as well as information about his vehicle, details that police were able to confirm from the downtown Safe-Cam video system.
Officers located the vehicle about 2 a.m. and determined that the suspect was in the car. They arrested him without incident, according to police.
In addition to the charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, Stenson also will face charges of resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony theft, possession of THC and a La Crosse municipal warrant when he appears in La Crosse Circuit Court Monday afternoon.
The felony theft charges are in connection with a July 25 incident in which Stenson was accused of stealing a 55-inch flat screen TV and a laptop from an apartment where he had lived with his former girlfriend, according to a police report.
The pair had broken up that day, and Stenson told police he took the items, valued at $1,500 apiece, intending to sell them to recoup $200 he said the woman owed him, according to the report.
Stenson alleged that the girlfriend, with whom he has since reconciled, owed him the money because she had flushed two Percocets down the toilet. He intended to sell the items to settle the debt, he told police.
Upon being told that the laptop was not hers, he returned it to its rightful owner, according to the police report.
Police credited the Safe-Cam videos for their ability to arrest Stenson quickly.
“The video provided police with very specific details of the suspected shooter and ultimately the confidence that they were arresting the right person when they located Isaiah Stenson,” according to a police department news release.
“Additionally, having multiple camera views provided clarity of who was involved in the incident and the vehicle that Stenson fled in after the shooting,” the release said.
was he aiming at someone or just shooting at people because he's a complete fool??
Recklessly endangering safety? Are they serious? Where's the attempted murder charge?
