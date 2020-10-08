Update: La Crosse police investigating shooting in parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese

La Crosse police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the parking lot of Chuck E. Cheese.

Police were dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. to a parking lot at 4444 Hwy. 16, where a man had been shot in the upper torso. The police department reported "very little cooperation from several of the involved individuals," including the victim.

The victim was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries and is reported in stable condition.

Police have yet to make to an arrest, and said the shooting "appears to be an isolated incident."

The shooting occurred less than an hour before the restaurant was scheduled to close. Brian Bell, head of communications for CC entertainment, said police were called from inside the restaurant.

Bell declined to say if the restaurant was evacuated. He said the company has "a very thorough crisis communication plan" and that it was "implemented flawlessly."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240, or, to remain anonymous, contact La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS or submit online at https://www.p3tips.com/459.

