Update: La Crosse police seize $36,000 worth of drugs

La Crosse police arrested one person and are searching for two more after a major drug bust Monday.

Aubrey L. Marshall, 45, La Crosse, was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney for two counts of manufacture/deliver of cocaine and one count each of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He also has an extradition warrant from Illinois for battery and criminal damage to property.

Police reported seizing drugs with a street value of $36,000 after obtaining a search warrant for Marshall’s residence at 809 Cass St. The bust reportedly included 354 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl, 150 grams of cocaine and 135 grams of marijuana. Police also reported seizing $14,500 in cash.

Marshall, a convicted felon who has served 15 years in the federal system for drug crimes, signed the extradition warrant Wednesday in front of La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez. La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Emily Ruud requested that Gonzalez hold Marshall on a $150,000 cash bond.

“He has no ties to the La Crosse area other than to operate as a for-profit drug dealer,” Ruud said. “He is a clear flight risk ... we do want to keep him here for the time being.”