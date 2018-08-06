Update: Man arrested for weekend shooting in downtown La Crosse

Subscribe for 33¢ / day

A man is in custody after two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.

Isaiah P. Stenson Jr. mug

Stenson

The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. near the corner of Third and Main streets, according to the La Crosse Police Department. About 15 minutes later, two people were treated and released for gunshots wounds at Gundersen Health System.

Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 24, of La Crosse was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday. He's expected to face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony theft, a warrant violation and possession of THC when he appears in La Crosse Circuit Court.

Authorities say they used the downtown Safe-Cam system to confirm information from witnesses and and help identify the suspect.

gb506

Recklessly endangering safety? Are they serious? Where's the attempted murder charge?

