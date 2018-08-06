Update: Man arrested for weekend shooting in downtown La Crosse

A man is in custody after two people were shot early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.
The shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. near the corner of Third and Main streets, according to the La Crosse Police Department. About 15 minutes later, two people were treated and released for gunshots wounds at Gundersen Health System.
Isaiah P. Stenson Jr., 24, of La Crosse was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday. He's expected to face charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, felony theft, a warrant violation and possession of THC when he appears in La Crosse Circuit Court.
Authorities say they used the downtown Safe-Cam system to confirm information from witnesses and and help identify the suspect.
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
Recklessly endangering safety? Are they serious? Where's the attempted murder charge?
