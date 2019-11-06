TOWN OF LEON —A man was killed Tuesday evening in an officer-involved shooting in the town of Leon.
Authorities responded to The Cotter Pin, a restaurant and bar, for a domestic violence call. Patrons were barricaded inside the business, and law enforcement officers negotiated with an armed man outside the business.
Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and a Sparta police officer shot the man. Officers immediately provided medical aid, but the man later died of injuries at a local hospital, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice. His name has not been released.
The Wisconsin State Patrol assisted on scene. No law enforcement officers were injured.
You have free articles remaining.
Three Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and one Sparta police officer have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation and will turn over its report to the Monroe County district attorney once the investigation concludes.
Both lanes of Hwy. 27 were closed for several hours during the investigation, and the restaurant closed and plans to re-open at 5 p.m. Friday, according to The Cotter Pin Facebook page.
"Everyone is safe and thank God for some quick thinking staff and patrons. This was not an incident which originated at The Cotter Pin but an unfortunate event for all involved. Thoughts and prayers for all involved and thanks to the Law Enforcement officers who responded," read a post by the restaurant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.