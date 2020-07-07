Update: Police find body of missing Baraboo 10-year-old

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Baraboo Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the body of a 10-year-old girl who went missing Monday evening has been found.

Authorities asked Monday night for help Kodie Dutcher, 10, Baraboo, who was last seen wearing overalls and is believed to be on foot.

She is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 4-feet, 9-inches and weighs about 110 pounds. According to the AMBER alert, Dutcher is suspected to have taken an unknown amount of pills and may be suicidal.

Police say she left behind her cell phone and shoes and were unable to locate Dutcher in the area. Contact the Baraboo Police Department at 608-356-4895 with any information.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 30 Angry 4