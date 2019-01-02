Try 1 month for 99¢
Stabbing
A La Crosse police officer investigates the scene of a fatal stabbing in the 600 block of South Seventh Street Wednesday. Authorities received a call about the stabbing at 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was fatally stabbed early Wednesday on the city’s South Side.

Anquin St. Junious mug

St. Junious

Virgil R. Stewart, 42, of La Crosse, was killed after an altercation with Anquin St. Junious, 39, and Annette L. Thompson, 36, of La Crosse, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Stewart began arguing with St. Junious and Thompson as they attempted to leave 607 S. Seventh St. in a taxi. The argument escalated into a physical fight in the taxi, authorities said, where Stewart was stabbed.

Stewart fled the taxi to another private vehicle and was transported to Gundersen Health System, where he was pronounced dead at about 2:49 a.m.

Investigators are determining the reason for the initial argument; however it appears to be related to previous incidents and intoxication level of Stewart and St. Junious at the time of the altercation.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains active.

St. Junious was sentenced to five years in prison after a bar stabbing in 2011.

Stabbing
La Crosse police officers collect evidence at the scene of a stabbing in the 600 block of South Seventh Street Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at Gundersen Health System.
