UPDATE: Police say blue head missing from 'Hatched Baby' sculpture now found

The "Hatched Baby" has been snatched and returned.

The blue baby head of a sculpture situated outside La Crosse City Hall which was taken over the weekend has been found, according to the La Crosse Police Department.

A police report released Monday said that the face of the sculpture was found in the front lawn of a home on King Street after it was missing for at least a day. There were no suspects in the theft and damage of the sculpture as of Monday afternoon.

The report stated that a police officer spotted the dismembered sculpture, commonly known as the "Blue Baby" around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

"I observed the 'Blue Baby' statue had been damaged, and the face of the baby had been stolen," the report said.

According to the police report, only the face of the statue was stolen. The entire head had been released from straps that secured it to the base, and the back of the head was still there until the officer moved it into the police garage.

Around 6 p.m. Barstool Sports of La Crosse shared two photos on its Instagram that appeared to be the head of the sculpture in someone's home.

