Update: Search warrant leads to $1 million drug bust in La Crosse; scope called 'mind-blowing'

The La Crosse Police Department reported a $1 million drug bust Wednesday.
Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Deeny of La Crosse, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. He was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney on 18 different charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking site, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.
Police obtained a search warrant for Deeny's 627 Powell St. residence and found a lease for a storage unit in his name.
Police obtained a search warrant for the storage unit and allegedly found:
- 135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors
- One pound of fentanyl (located next to the Xanax station and most likely used in pills)
- One pound counterfeit Adderall that tested positive for methamphetamine
- 25.3 grams methamphetamine pills
- 77 narcotic pills
- 250.7 grams of cocaine
- 524 grams THC wax
- Four pounds THC candies
- 212 grams psilocybin-infused chocolate
- Four handguns (two different high-capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)
- One rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)
- 186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber
- $5,953 in cash
- Automated pill press with professional mixer
- 385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax
- Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail the product.
While searching the storage unit, investigators determined it was used as a pill press laboratory. Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $1,027,000.
Deeny is a convicted felon who spent time in prison in North Carolina for drugs and guns, according to police.
During a bond hearing Wednesday, assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz described Feeny as a flight risk. She said Feeny is a "convicted felon multiple times over" and "has access to incredibly large amounts of cash." Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to Kranz's request for a $1 million cash bond.
Kranz said the fentanyl recovered represents 225,000 fatal doses
"The sheer scope of Mr. Deeny's operation is mind-boggling," Kranz said.
She said the District Attorney's office expects to have a criminal complaint ready by Friday. Bjerke said federal charges are also likely due to the weapons recovered.
Deeny faces up to 177 years in prison if convicted of every charge.
