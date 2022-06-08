Update: Search warrant leads to $1 million drug bust in La Crosse; scope called 'mind-blowing'

The La Crosse Police Department reported a $1 million drug bust Wednesday.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jade Deeny of La Crosse, as part of an ongoing drug investigation. He was referred to the La Crosse County District Attorney on 18 different charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking site, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police obtained a search warrant for Deeny's 627 Powell St. residence and found a lease for a storage unit in his name.

Police obtained a search warrant for the storage unit and allegedly found:

135.13 pounds of pressed counterfeit Xanax in three different colors

One pound of fentanyl (located next to the Xanax station and most likely used in pills)

One pound counterfeit Adderall that tested positive for methamphetamine

25.3 grams methamphetamine pills

77 narcotic pills

250.7 grams of cocaine

524 grams THC wax

Four pounds THC candies

212 grams psilocybin-infused chocolate

Four handguns (two different high-capacity magazines and 1 drum magazine with 51 rounds loaded in it)

One rifle (603 rounds of .223 ammunition)

186 rounds 9mm, 198 rounds 45 caliber

$5,953 in cash

Automated pill press with professional mixer

385 pounds of inert materials needed to make counterfeit Xanax

Thousands of USPS boxes ready to mail the product.

While searching the storage unit, investigators determined it was used as a pill press laboratory. Police estimate the street value of the drugs at $1,027,000.

Deeny is a convicted felon who spent time in prison in North Carolina for drugs and guns, according to police.

During a bond hearing Wednesday, assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz described Feeny as a flight risk. She said Feeny is a "convicted felon multiple times over" and "has access to incredibly large amounts of cash." Judge Todd Bjerke agreed to Kranz's request for a $1 million cash bond.

Kranz said the fentanyl recovered represents 225,000 fatal doses

"The sheer scope of Mr. Deeny's operation is mind-boggling," Kranz said.

She said the District Attorney's office expects to have a criminal complaint ready by Friday. Bjerke said federal charges are also likely due to the weapons recovered.

Deeny faces up to 177 years in prison if convicted of every charge.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.