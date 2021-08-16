 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATE: Two teens arrested in La Crosse for fleeing police
0 Comments
alert top story

UPDATE: Two teens arrested in La Crosse for fleeing police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Caleb Abbott

Abbott
Dylan Bingham

Bingham

Two people were taken into custody and face multiple charges after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in La Crosse Monday.

Caleb M. Abbott, 18, was arrested for felony fleeing an officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. He was also issued citations for fleeing an officer, hit-and-run and operating without a valid driver's license.

Dylan Bingham, 19, was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an electric weapon, resisting an officer and violating probation.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, a vehicle driven by Abbott nearly collided with another vehicle while northbound on 4th Street around 1:15 a.m. Police initiated a traffic stop, but Abbott reportedly fled at a high rate of speed. The officer declined to pursue a high-speed chase but alerted other officers about the vehicle.

A second officer identified the vehicle on Lang Drive and reported that it ran a red light while traveling at a high rate of speed.

A third officer clocked the vehicle traveling 88 mph on Lang Drive. A short time later, the vehicle struck a parked car in the area of George and Ghores streets. A witness saw two people leave the scene of the crash and gave their descriptions to police.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Abbott and Bingham were taken into custody a short time later. Police reportedly found a short-barreled shotgun with a pistol grip near where Bingham was hiding. A search of the vehicle reportedly found a Taser.

During a bail hearing Monday, Abbott took exception to the description that he "crashed" the vehicle.

"I did not crash," Abbott said. "The brakes went out."

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle didn't accept that explanation.

"That's a good reason not to drive 90 mph," said Doyle, who ordered Abbott held on $500 cash bail.

Doyle noted that Abbott was subject to a diversion agreement prior to his arrest.

"Your pre-trial diversion didn't teach you that you need to follow the rules of society," she said.

Doyle released Bingham on a $1,000 signature bond and told him, "You have to make sure you don't find yourself in these circumstances again."

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News