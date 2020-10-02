UPDATED: FOUND Missing Arizona teen may be in La Crosse area, residents asked to report any information

UPDATED:

The Tribune was notified Thursday afternoon the individual is no longer missing.

PREVIOUS STORY:

An Arizona teen was reported missing two weeks ago, and family members believe he may be in the La Crosse Area.

Vincent Farvour, 16, was last seen Sept. 15 in the area of South 67th Ave. and West Buckeye Road in Phoenix. Vincent, who grew up in La Crosse and has family in the area, may possibly have traveled to La Crosse.

Vincent is described as 6'4, 270 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and scars on his forehead and lip. Vincent wears glasses and was last seen in a blue shirt and red and white beaded necklace. Vincent has health conditions and may be in need of medical assistance, according to his missing alert poster.

Individuals with any information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

