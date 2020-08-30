UW-L program to dig deep into 'human rights policing'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Growing up, Peter Marina saw his father and other police officers as something like a superhero.

“To me, he was a hero, he was Batman,” said Marina, an associate professor of sociology at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

However, Marina has been disquieted by the militarization of police, the violence and the deaths of Black men across the U.S. at the hands of law enforcement.

He wanted to find a way to teach officers how to protect themselves as police officers, but also protect the human rights of all human beings.

“Human rights need to be something that are kind of in your heart, in your soul. It needs to come from your empathy,” Marina said.

When speaking with his father, retired New Orleans police officer Pedro Marina, he was inspired to create a course that would show officers how to apply human rights in everyday policing.

“Human rights policing is all about, ‘How can we preserve the inherent dignity of all human beings in our interactions with them as police officers?’” Marina said.