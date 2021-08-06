Vehicle thefts on the rise in city of La Crosse

Vehicle thefts in the city of La Crosse have nearly doubled in the past two years, but local law enforcement say the crime is mostly preventable.
According to La Crosse Police Department Lt. Linnea Miller, 40 vehicles in the city had been stolen in the first six months of 2021. That compares to 22 and 25 during the first six months of 2019 and 2020.
Miller said the vast majority of car thieves use a key found inside the vehicle. A few are taken from owners who leave the key in the ignition with the vehicle running.
"Do not leave your keys in the car unlocked," Miller said. "Most people who steal a vehicle are looking for one that's easy to access."
She said many vehicle thefts start with a person entering an unlocked vehicle looking for money or valuables and make the decision to steal the car only after locating the key.
Miller recommended against trying to hide a spare key inside the vehicle. She said a determined thief rummaging through a vehicle will eventually find a key, no matter where it's concealed.
She said people should park their vehicles in garages or well-lit areas outside. She cautioned against leaving keys in the car even if it's parked inside a garage.
La Crosse County Sheriff's Office captain John Siegel said there hasn't been a similar increase in stolen vehicles outside the city. He said the sheriff's office only gets three or four cases a year.
"Our stolen vehicles are often situations where the person taking the vehicle is known to the victim," Siegel said.
Miller and Siegel said locking a vehicle is very effective because it's almost impossible to start one without the keys.
"Vehicles cannot be 'hot wired' like 30 years ago, so it really becomes (a matter of) access to keys," Siegel said. "Keep them of out the ignition, cup holders, center console, etc."
Miller said she's not aware of any stolen vehicle that was started without a key since she began working for the department.
Thanks to technological developments, it has become easier for police to track down a stolen vehicle, Miller said. Most are recovered within a day or two.
"GPS is very helpful," she said. "It definitely adds to the ease of locating a vehicle."
Miller said taking precautions against vehicle theft makes everyone safer. She anyone who steals a vehicle has already shown a willingness to break the law and can use the vehicle in unpredictable and dangerous ways.
"How are they going to utilize that vehicle? Nobody knows," she said.