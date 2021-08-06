Vehicle thefts on the rise in city of La Crosse

Vehicle thefts in the city of La Crosse have nearly doubled in the past two years, but local law enforcement say the crime is mostly preventable.

According to La Crosse Police Department Lt. Linnea Miller, 40 vehicles in the city had been stolen in the first six months of 2021. That compares to 22 and 25 during the first six months of 2019 and 2020.

Miller said the vast majority of car thieves use a key found inside the vehicle. A few are taken from owners who leave the key in the ignition with the vehicle running.

"Do not leave your keys in the car unlocked," Miller said. "Most people who steal a vehicle are looking for one that's easy to access."

She said many vehicle thefts start with a person entering an unlocked vehicle looking for money or valuables and make the decision to steal the car only after locating the key.

Miller recommended against trying to hide a spare key inside the vehicle. She said a determined thief rummaging through a vehicle will eventually find a key, no matter where it's concealed.

She said people should park their vehicles in garages or well-lit areas outside. She cautioned against leaving keys in the car even if it's parked inside a garage.