The Vernon County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Sage Joseph Hicke, 15, of Ontario, has not been heard from for two days, according to a Facebook post Wednesday from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office. Family last heard from Hicke on social media earlier this week.
Foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.
Hicke is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weights about 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Any information regarding Hicke or his whereabouts can be reported to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office at 608-637-2123 or email vcso@vernoncounty.org.
