Victim, 87, identified in town of Sparta homicide
alert top story

Victim, 87, identified in town of Sparta homicide

Monroe County Sheriff Badge

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man killed during a homicide Sunday in the town of Sparta.

Bernard Waite, 87, was found dead at the scene with head wounds when law enforcement arrived at an Icarus Road residence near Hwy. 16 shortly before noon. Waite was a relative of the murder suspect, who has yet to be identified.

Two other people were injured during the attack. One of the victims sustained wounds to her arms and was transported to an area hospital by GundersenAir. She remains hospitalized.

A third victim was transported to a Sparta hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

The suspect shot himself with a rifle before police arrived and remains hospitalized.

The sheriff's office said the suspect used an ax to assault his victims.

Police closed Hwy. 16 west of Sparta for nearly an hour while securing the crime scene. The sheriff's office described the incident as isolated and doesn't believe there is further danger to the public.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

