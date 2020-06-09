Video shows La Crosse mayor's wife pepper-sprayed, police say she instigated incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Video released this weekend of a La Crosse Black Lives Matter protest shows the wife of La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat walking in the crosswalk, yelling and hitting the hood of a van, then approaching the driver and being hit with pepper spray.

The investigating officer with the La Crosse Police Department reported Christy Kabat was the primary instigator of the incident May 30 during the protest.

The driver, Bryan Knutson, told police he was driving to the grocery store down Fourth Street and stopped for a red light at the intersection of La Crosse Street when Kabat ran past him and stopped the vehicle next to him, according to the police report.

Knutson told police Kabat pounded on the hood of his car and flipped him off, then tried to open the door, later reaching in the window and scratching him.

Knutson said he warned her several times that he had pepper spray and would use it if she did not back away.

Kabat told police she stopped Knutson because he was “being really dangerous” as people were crossing the street, according to the report. She told him pedestrians have the right-of-way in Wisconsin, according to the report.

“I’m not innocent in that, but you can’t run people over,” Kabat said, according to the report.