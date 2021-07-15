Virginia man accused in 2012 sexual assault

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 52-year-old Amelia Court House, Virginia, man accused of sexually assaulting a teen-age girl in La Crosse nine years ago.

Brian R. Fitch faces felony charges of second-degree sexual assault by use of force and causing a child 13-18 years old to view sexual activity and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, a female, who was 17 years old at the time, told La Crosse police she was sexually assaulted in the city sometime in February 2012. She recalled being highly intoxicated and was invited by Fitch to lie down on his bed. She said she was awakened by the sound of a pornographic VHS tape before Fitch pinned her to the bed and sexually assaulted her. She said Fitch ignored her pleas to stop. She said the assault didn't end until a male came into the bedroom and pulled Fitch away.

The female said the incident made her suicidal. She said she went into a bathroom looking for pills and then broke a mirror so she could cut herself. At that point, the male who pulled Fitch away intervened in her suicide attempt. She said the two barricaded themselves in the basement overnight and left the house the following morning.