{{featured_button_text}}

A Viroqua man received 15 years in custody Thursday for a 2017 vehicular homicide in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Corey Bolstad, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision after a crash that killed 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt.

Corey Bolstad

Bolstad

Bolstad, who had amphetamines and heroin in his blood, was driving a Dodge Ram septic pump truck south on Sand Lake Road when a witness said he passed her in the oncoming lane and then hit the back of Berndt’s Ford Explorer, causing it to roll several times.

Bolstad’s truck then continued about one-tenth of a mile before crashing into a house.

Police found 0.5 grams of heroin along with used and unused syringes in the truck as well as a bottle of prescription stimulants and opioid pain relievers. Bolstad denied using meth or heroin the day of the crash but said he had taken prescription medication.

Police said Bolstad’s speech was “slow and thick” and he had trouble keeping his eyes open after the crash, leading him to determine “that he was under the influence of a narcotic, possibly.”

Shortly before the fatal crash, Bolstad rear-ended another vehicle on Sand Lake Road but failed to stop, according to police.

+60 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in June

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.