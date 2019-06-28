A Viroqua man received 15 years in custody Thursday for a 2017 vehicular homicide in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Corey Bolstad, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 10 years extended supervision after a crash that killed 65-year-old Rebecca Berndt.
Bolstad, who had amphetamines and heroin in his blood, was driving a Dodge Ram septic pump truck south on Sand Lake Road when a witness said he passed her in the oncoming lane and then hit the back of Berndt’s Ford Explorer, causing it to roll several times.
Bolstad’s truck then continued about one-tenth of a mile before crashing into a house.
Police found 0.5 grams of heroin along with used and unused syringes in the truck as well as a bottle of prescription stimulants and opioid pain relievers. Bolstad denied using meth or heroin the day of the crash but said he had taken prescription medication.
Police said Bolstad’s speech was “slow and thick” and he had trouble keeping his eyes open after the crash, leading him to determine “that he was under the influence of a narcotic, possibly.”
Shortly before the fatal crash, Bolstad rear-ended another vehicle on Sand Lake Road but failed to stop, according to police.
Tyler J. Beeler
Allen C. Kruk
Joseph T. Schmitt
David R. Swertfeger
Ervin Gathright Jr.
Ervin Gathright Jr., 31, La Crosse, was charged June 28 with felony bail jumping. Gathright was arrested for a curfew bond condition, according to the criminal complaint.
Dennis P. Shay
Joseph M. Horn
Van M. Frank
Van M. Frank, 50, La Crosse, was charged June 27 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police issued a citation to Frank for possessing a loaded firearm in an automobile, which discharged while authorities were searching the vehicle; no one was hurt, according to the criminal complaint.
Ross F. Knothe
Jeffrey E. Robinson
Dennis P. Shay
Erik C. Nedrelo
Kayla D. Raines
Curtis G. Huwald and Anthony P. Steinhoff
Sequoyia J. Burke
Christopher S. Burkhart
Jedd T. Monsoor
Tony C. Drinkwine
Jennifer R. Ostrander and Jeffrey E. Robinson
Police arrested two people with the help of a criminal informant, authorities said. Police discovered: One milligram of Clonazepam, 0.3 grams of THC, 3.1 grams of heroin and about $130, according to the report.
Jennifer R. Ostrander, 37, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with attempt battery to public officers, maintaining a drug trafficking place, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, and possession of THC, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Jeffrey E. Robinson, 60, La Crosse, was charged June 24 with manufacturing and delivering heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of THC, as a party to a crime, and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael R. Nelson
Skyler A. Olson
Manuel D. Balboa
Jennifer Tenner
Jonlazaire Burch
Jonlazaire Burch, 38, of La Crosse was charged June 22 with felony bail jumping. Burch violated a no contact order June 1, according to the complaint.
Rosheda J. Basley
Christopher S. Burkhart
Edward C. Foster
John T. Harrelson
Cassandra R. Johnson and Michael D. Hemker
James P. ONeill
Ashley E. Beach
Jason S. Frentzel
Kyle C. Staples
Trevor A. Midtlien
Steven J. Smith
John T. Harrelson
Amber N. Halverson
Danielle G. Steffes
Greg M. Porter
Sophia E. Stilin
Verquez M. Williams
Davion M. Atha
Aaron M. Jurjens
Aaron M. Jurjens, 22, of Onalaska was charged June 13 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct, each with a domestic abuse and use of a dangerous weapon enhancer, and second-degree sexual assault. Police arrested Jurjens after he tried to force his girlfriend to have sex with him and threatened to kill himself with a knife, according to the criminal complaint.
Jonathan M. Wrencher
Ryan Andrew Schmidt
Joseph P. Daube
David L. Brandt
Christopher P. Polus
Dennis P. Shay
Nathaniel D. Vance
Nathaniel D. Vance, 19, of La Crosse was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of THC. Police stopped Vance because his vehicle’s lights weren’t on and arrested him after discovering about 5 grams of what police believe to be heroin and a glass flask with THC wax inside it, according to the criminal complaint.
Christopher S. Burkhart
Wylie L. Erickson
LC L. Graham
John P. Young
Alex Blazina
David Wims
Dominestrice Grant
Dominestrice Grant, 30, of La Crosse was charged June 7 with identity theft for financial gain. Grant withdrew $200 in cash from a friend's bank account without permission on April 19, according to the complaint.
Brittany M. Basley
Lavon D. Liggins
Lavon D. Liggins, 38, of 1116 S. Fourth St., was charged June 6 with manufacturing/delivering heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin, maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a firearm as a felon. Liggins and co-defendant Brittany M. Basley were arrested Monday after selling heroin to a confidential informant, according to the criminal complaint.
Jerry L. Balfany
Nicholas G. Neumann
Tyler M. LeFebre
Chase M. Christman
David R. Swertfeger
Michael R. Lockington
Michael R. Lockington, 34, of Onalaska, was charged June 5 with substantial battery. Police responded to a call on May 7 at a residence where a man was allegedly knocked unconscious by Lockington. Lockington struck the victim multiple times, causing the victim to sustain a concussion, according to the complaint.
Lucas Swanson
John Rutkowski
Troy Bjorge
Aaron Saul
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.