A Viroqua woman is facing multiple drug possession charges.

Amanda D. Halverson mug

Amanda D. Halverson, 26, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony bail jumping, according to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

A deputy conducted a traffic stop at Town Hall Lane in the town of Coon Valley, near Hwy. 14, about 10:17 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

Deputies arrested Halverson after a police dog alerted law enforcement of illegal substances and authorities subsequently discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office, deputies said.

