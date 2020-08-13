Virtual town hall on policing to be held for La Crosse community Aug. 19

The city of La Crosse and its community partners will host a virtual town hall to discuss policing in the community and ways to improve official-to-citizen relationships.
The event — "Policing in Our Community. Where do we go from here?" — will be streamed live on the city of La Crosse Police Department's Facebook page, and on the city's live streaming service on Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m., and is the first of many events leading into the fall.
"One of the things that stuck with me," during the protests, said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, was "that people in our community, especially people of color, do not feel that there are forums and ways to communicate with city leadership that they feel safe in telling their stories."
Kabat added that he is looking forward to "the hard conversations, which we know we have to have."
Those involved spoke about what they hope will come from the event as the community continues its discussion on systemic racism.
"This is the start of something really great," said Chauncy Turner, one of the panelists for the town hall. "This is the start of an open dialogue, for the entire community to get together."
"To get to that point, there will be a lot of work to do. And I think it starts with forums like" this, said La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron, who said that these conversations will start a ripple effect for change to come.
The group of community leaders will serve as a panel, and plan to discuss building trust and relationships between police and the community.
Here is a list of panelists:
- Chauncy Turner with the Human Rights Commission
- City of La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron
- UW-La Crosse Police Chief Allen Hill
- Jazzma Holland with Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge
- Ebony Hyter with Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge
- Isaac Hoffman with La Crosse Area Family Collaborative
- Bridget Todd-Robbins from Systems of Care
- Pelli Lee with Cia Siab, Inc.
The town hall will be moderated by WXOW's Lindsey Ford.
Questions for the panelists can be submitted before or during the virtual town hall for live responses.
This virtual town hall is just one of many events community partners have planned for La Crosse in the next few months. Plans for three other virtual events in October will help round the discussion out on systemic racism more broadly in La Crosse.
- Oct. 1: Virtual roundtable on anti-racism
- Oct. 14: Virtual town hall on homelessness and housing
- Oct. 28: Virtual event focusing on Black youth in the community
You can view the livestream next Wednesday at https://bit.ly/3fVv1QL or on Facebook, and you can follow along with coverage at LaCrosseTribune.com.
