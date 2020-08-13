Virtual town hall on policing to be held for La Crosse community Aug. 19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of La Crosse and its community partners will host a virtual town hall to discuss policing in the community and ways to improve official-to-citizen relationships.

The event — "Policing in Our Community. Where do we go from here?" — will be streamed live on the city of La Crosse Police Department's Facebook page, and on the city's live streaming service on Aug. 19, from 6-8 p.m., and is the first of many events leading into the fall.

"One of the things that stuck with me," during the protests, said La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, was "that people in our community, especially people of color, do not feel that there are forums and ways to communicate with city leadership that they feel safe in telling their stories."

Kabat added that he is looking forward to "the hard conversations, which we know we have to have."

Those involved spoke about what they hope will come from the event as the community continues its discussion on systemic racism.