Viterbo student faces charge for residence hall fire

A 17-year-old former Viterbo University student implicated in setting fire April 18 inside a campus residence hall was charged during an initial appearance Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Victoria C. Unanka faces a single misdemeanor charge of negligent handling of burning material.

Unanka appeared with her attorney Chris Zachar via Zoom before Judge Ramona Gonzalez. Zachar entered a not guilty plea on Unanka’s behalf. The fire occurred as Viterbo officials were investigating racist and anti-LGBTQ messages that were scrawled in one of the resident halls.

According to the criminal complaint, Unanka texted a friend that the fire was a potential hate crime because it had started next to her dorm room. However, security cameras installed in response to the graffiti incidents reportedly showed Unanaka leaving her room around 2:09 a.m. and glancing around and checking the area for other people. During the next five minutes, surveillance shows her entering a lounge area and a bathroom before returning to her room.

The complaint says the camera picked up images of smoke around 2:14 a.m. Unanka knocked on multiple residents’ doors and pulled a fire alarm. When police arrived at the scene, several students were discussing concerns that the fire was another hate crime incident.