Viterbo student who reported racist incidents accused of starting fire in residential hall

The report says after the camera picked up images of smoke around 2:14 a.m., Unanka frantically knocked on multiple residents’ doors and pulled a fire alarm. When police arrived at the scene, several students were discussing concerns that the fire was another hate crime incident.

A residential adviser told police that Unanka texted a friend that she was potentially a victim of another hate crime because the fire was started next to her dorm room.

Unanka reportedly told police she had been out with friends that night and arrived back at the residence hall around midnight. She said she prepared food, went into the lounge area to wash her hands and didn’t go anywhere else in the building before going to her room. The report says Unanka told police she didn’t notice anything suspicious before the alarm sounded and that she and a friend then knocked on residents’ doors to alert them of the fire before leaving the building.

Police questioned Unanka about the inconsistency between her version of events and the video footage. She reportedly changed her story and told police she wanted to intentionally start a fire in the lounge by turning on a stove and leaving it on.