Viterbo town hall to discuss problem-solving courts
Viterbo town hall to discuss problem-solving courts

judge court gavel
The Viterbo University VOICE Initiative and Monroe County will host the virtual town hall “Monroe County Problem-solving Courts: Stories and Statistics” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.viterbo.edu/voice/voice-town-hall for additional information and to register. Topics will include problem-solving courts and the impact of drug courts on individuals with substance use challenges.

The event is being held as part of the community education/advocacy element of Viterbo University’s VOICE program, an acronym for Vital Opioid Instruction through Community-based Experiential Training.

Viterbo’s VOICE program is made possible by a three-year, $741,201 grant the university received in August 2019 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

