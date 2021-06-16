Viterbo town hall to discuss problem-solving courts

The Viterbo University VOICE Initiative and Monroe County will host the virtual town hall “Monroe County Problem-solving Courts: Stories and Statistics” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.viterbo.edu/voice/voice-town-hall for additional information and to register. Topics will include problem-solving courts and the impact of drug courts on individuals with substance use challenges.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The event is being held as part of the community education/advocacy element of Viterbo University’s VOICE program, an acronym for Vital Opioid Instruction through Community-based Experiential Training.

Viterbo’s VOICE program is made possible by a three-year, $741,201 grant the university received in August 2019 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.