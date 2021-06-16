Viterbo town hall to discuss problem-solving courts

The Viterbo University VOICE Initiative and Monroe County will host the virtual town hall “Monroe County Problem-solving Courts: Stories and Statistics” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 21.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.viterbo.edu/voice/voice-town-hall for additional information and to register. Topics will include problem-solving courts and the impact of drug courts on individuals with substance use challenges.
The event is being held as part of the community education/advocacy element of Viterbo University’s VOICE program, an acronym for Vital Opioid Instruction through Community-based Experiential Training.
Viterbo’s VOICE program is made possible by a three-year, $741,201 grant the university received in August 2019 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration Opioid Workforce Expansion Program.