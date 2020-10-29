Warrant issued after high-speed chase in La Crosse

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 24-year-old La Crosse man accused of eluding police during a high-speed chase Sept. 27 in La Crosse.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 26, a La Crosse police officer observed a vehicle operated by Dakota D. Mack traveling 60-70 mph southbound on 3rd Street shortly before 3 a.m. The officer activated the squad car's siren and emergency lights, but Mack continued to operate at a high speed after turning eastbound onto Jackson Street.

Mack reportedly failed to stop at flashing red lights at the corner of 4th and Jackson streets and turned northbound on 5th Avenue, where he exited the vehicle while it was still moving. He eluded police by running through residential yards.

Police made contact with a female who exited the vehicle. She denied knowing Mack. She told police she was stranded downtown without a ride and accepted Mack's offer to give her a ride home.

The complaint says police found multiple items abandoned by Mack as he fled, including a Wisconsin identification card, iPhone and key fob.

An arrest warrant for Mack was issued Oct. 26 by La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

