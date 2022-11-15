 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warrant issued for La Crosse man accused of fleeing police twice

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man who allegedly eluded police during vehicle chases in La Crosse County twice within a month.

Criminal complaints in both cases charge Jerel D. Jenkins with felony counts of second-degree reckless endangering safety, fleeing an officer and bail jumping.

The first incident began Sept. 23 around 7:30 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, town of Campbell police recognized a vehicle registered to a man wanted on drug and forgery charges. The vehicle, later determined to by operated by Jenkins, accelerated at a high rate of speed toward La Crosse after the officer activated the squad car's emergency lights. The officer didn't initiate a pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle was identified by La Crosse police. Jenkins was southbound on West Avenue and reportedly made a U-turn after an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The officer estimated Jenkins sped nearly 70 mph in a 30 mph zone while northbound on West Avenue. The officer reported that Jenkins used a Kwik Trip parking lot to cut through traffic. The officer declined to initiate a high-speed pursuit through an area that normally has considerable pedestrian traffic on a Friday night. The complaint says the vehicle was later observed by police driving on a sidewalk to get through a construction zone on Monitor Street.

Police were able to make contact with the vehicle's owner the following day. The owner confirmed he was a passenger in the vehicle with Jenkins at the wheel.

The second complaint says police were attempting to locate Jenkins Oct. 20 at a Motel 6 on Rose Street, where he was able to elude police on foot, get into a vehicle and drive away at a high rate of speed. Police located Jenkins' vehicle a short time later on George Street, where police estimate he reached a speed of nearly 70 mph.

Earlier this year, Jenkins was charged with second-degree reckless endangering safety after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a garage while fleeing police. He was originally held on a $50,000 cash bond but was released June 14 after Judge Elliott Levine issued a $10,000 signature bond.

Jenkins was arrested Aug. 30 for bail jumping and was released Sept. 2 after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Jerel Jenkins

Jenkins

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

