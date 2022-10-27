 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Warrant issued for La Crosse man accused of violating sex offender registry

  • 0

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.

John A. Johnson was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony sex registry violation and a felony count of tampering with a GPS device.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was released from prison May 3 after serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault. Both convictions are from La Crosse County.

On Sept. 2, police received a "strap violation" alert indicating that Johnson's GPS unit had been removed. The unit's battery went dead Sept. 4, and Johnson allegedly failed to report for a Sept. 6 meeting with his probation agent.

The complaint says multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact Johnson since Sept. 12 have been unsuccessful.

People are also reading…

Ride Shotgun with Lake County sheriff’s Sgt. Bryan Kersey as he checks to ensure convicted Northwest Indiana sex offenders are complying with state sex-offender registry laws. This special episode of “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” was filmed recently in conjunction with a Midwest reporting project titled, “Out of the Shadows: Spotlight on Sex Crimes.” The special report will span multiple newspapers throughout Lee Enterprises’ Midwest news agencies and will be taking a deep look at sex crimes, the offenders, their victims and the effectiveness of state laws and justice systems in dealing with the issue. “Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops” is an ongoing video series produced by The Times of Northwest Indiana. Video filmed by Kale Wilk and produced by Scotia White.

A new survey finds many Americans feel misinformation may be leading to hate crimes and extremist politics.
John A. Johnson

Johnson

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson: On the front line with an artillery unit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News