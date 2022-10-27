Warrant issued for La Crosse man accused of violating sex offender registry

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.
John A. Johnson was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony sex registry violation and a felony count of tampering with a GPS device.
According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was released from prison May 3 after serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault. Both convictions are from La Crosse County.
On Sept. 2, police received a "strap violation" alert indicating that Johnson's GPS unit had been removed. The unit's battery went dead Sept. 4, and Johnson allegedly failed to report for a Sept. 6 meeting with his probation agent.
The complaint says multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact Johnson since Sept. 12 have been unsuccessful.
COLLECTION: Sex offender notification in La Crosse County
Carl E. Murphy
Date of birth: 7-10-57
Offenses: Repeated sexual assault of same child, second-degree sexual assault/use of force, intimidation of witness/threat of force.
Last Known Area of Residence: 23rd Street, La Crosse
Darrel C. Freng
Age: 11-30-1955
Offenses: Child enticement, enticing child for immoral purposes.
Last Known Area of Residence: Greenhills Place, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
Jeffrey D. aka Jeffrey Krenz
Date of birth: 12-31-78
Offense: Second-degree sexual assault of a child
Last Known Area of Residence: 33rd Street, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
John M. Bjerkaas
Date of birth: 4-16-1981
Offense: Second-degree sexual assault of a child.
Last Known Area of Residence: Bermuda Run, North Carolina
Steve Rundio
Jose J. Blecha
Date of birth: 12-13-71
Offenses: Second-degree sexual assault, burglary to dwelling
Last Known Area of Residence: Rose Street
Reavon W. Taylor
Date of birth: 5-11-1986
Offenses: Third-degree sexual assault, burglary/armed with dangerous weapon.
Last Known Area of Residence: Rose Street, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
Robert D. Munson
Date of birth: 11-26-46
Offenses: First-degree sexual assault of child, child enticement.
Last Known Area of Residence: Mormon Coulee Road, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
Thomas V. Drusch
Date of birth: 3-4-1955
Offense: Possession of child pornography
Last Known Area of Residence: Copeland Avenue, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
Timothy C. Ducharme
Date of birth: 2-18-1965
Offenses: First-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment
Last Known Area of Residence: Rose Street, La Crosse
Steve Rundio
