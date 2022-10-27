Warrant issued for La Crosse man accused of violating sex offender registry

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 52-year-old La Crosse man accused of violating the terms of his release as a sex offender.

John A. Johnson was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony sex registry violation and a felony count of tampering with a GPS device.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was released from prison May 3 after serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault. Both convictions are from La Crosse County.

On Sept. 2, police received a "strap violation" alert indicating that Johnson's GPS unit had been removed. The unit's battery went dead Sept. 4, and Johnson allegedly failed to report for a Sept. 6 meeting with his probation agent.

The complaint says multiple attempts by law enforcement to contact Johnson since Sept. 12 have been unsuccessful.