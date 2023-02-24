An arrest warrant has been issued for a 40-year-old La Crosse man accused sexual assault.

Rafael Garcia Hernandez faces felony charges of first-degree sexual assault and strangulation/suffocation and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police responded to a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted Dec. 18 in La Crosse. Police interviewed the woman Dec. 30.

The woman told police she lived with Hernandez and that he sexually forced himself on her numerous times despite her clear objections. The woman said Hernandez was usually intoxicated when the assaults occurred.

The complaint says the woman made three separate audio recordings of a Dec. 18 assault and turned them over to police. The audio reportedly recorded the woman asking Hernandez not to choke her, and Hernandez replied, "What are you going to do about it?" Hernandez also reportedly called the woman abusive and vulgar names, threatened to physically assault her and threatened to kill the woman's brother.

Hernandez agreed to speak with police Dec. 30. He denied assaulting the woman and told police that any sex they had was consensual. He denied hitting her.

Judge Gloria Doyle issued the arrest warrant after Hernandez failed to show for a Thursday court hearing.

