Warrant issued for La Crosse theft suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 41-year-old La Crosse man accused of stealing catalytic converters and damaging vehicles in the process. Brock Tryggestad faces charges of felony criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, a La Crosse business reported that catalytic converters had been removed from six of its work trucks between Dec. 4-7 and that three saw blades had been found at the scene. The business estimated the cost of replacing the converters and repairing the truck damage at over $7,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police received an email identifying Tryggestad as a suspect and determined he contacted a local scrap shop. An employee at the shop said Tryggestad sold the converters for $1,560 in three different transactions. The shop had already sold four of them when contacted by police, and the other two were matched to the theft.

Police were unable to contact Tryggestad at his last known address, and La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Scott Horne issued a warrant for his arrest Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.