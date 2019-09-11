{{featured_button_text}}

A warrant was issued Wednesday for a La Crosse woman accused of starting a fire in her apartment after she failed to show up to court.

Rachel L. Page, 46, was scheduled for an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court to be charged with arson of property other than a building, criminal damage to property and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Page was arrested about 10:15 a.m. Friday after police say they responded to a suspicious fire at her apartment on the 800 block of State Street at 7:23 p.m. the night before.

According to the police report, authorities found nothing but magazines, papers and a burned rolling pin on the stove, and Page was nowhere to be found.

After speaking with the property owner, officers learned Page and the landlord had been having problems recently after the landlord said she attempted to clean by dumping water down the walls and on the floors, which leaked into the building’s basement.

The landlord told police he had evicted Page and she was to move out last weekend. He estimated the damage to the floors from the water at $1,300 and said he would need to replace the stove at an estimated $600.

Page was found near the property the next morning and arrested. She was released on a $2,500 signature bond on the condition she appear in court Wednesday.

City government reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering local government and city issues for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218.

