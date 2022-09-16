Warrant issued for man accused of biting woman

A bench warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old Caledonia, Minnesota, man after he failed to appear in court Thursday to face charges that he bit a woman Aug. 3 in La Crosse.

Calvin C.H. Solomon was charged with a felony count of substantial battery and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, theft and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police that Solomon was a passenger in her vehicle when he began to act erratically as she drove over the Cass Street bridge. She said Solomon opened the passenger door all the way and refused to close it until she brought the car to a stop at Kwik Trip on Cass Street.

After she told Solomon to exit the vehicle, she said he pushed his way toward the driver's side. The woman said she tossed her keys into the parking lot after Solomon reached for them. She told police she believed Solomon was attempting to the steal the vehicle.

The woman said Solomon then grabbed her cell phone because he feared she would call police. As the two fought for control of the phone, she said Solomon bit her in the ear. The phone wasn't immediately recovered. The woman said Solomon gained possession of the phone shortly before police arrived and likely tossed it in the bushes.

The complaint says two witnesses saw the altercation. One told police he saw Solomon bite the woman, and the other said she saw Solomon push the woman into the steering wheel.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she reported having blurry vision. A nurse told police that the bite wound was treated with antibiotics and would likely require stitches or a staple to close.