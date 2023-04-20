An arrest warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man with no permanent address who has been accused of stalking a woman in La Crosse County.

Thomas E. Stein faces a felony count of stalking and three felony counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed April 13 in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Stein contacted a woman March 9, April 8 and April 9 in violation of court order. During the last incident, the woman told police that Stein had called over 40 times and drove inside an exclusion zone ordered by the court.

The complaint refers to text message Stein allegedly sent to the woman. The text accuses the woman of "destroying my life" and threatens suicide. The woman told police she didn't believe Stein was actually suicidal but was using the threats to gain sympathy.

The complaint also describes an incident in which Stein allegedly called a cab and sent it to the woman's address to pick her up.

Judge Todd Bjerke issued the arrest warrant and ordered a cash bond of $75,000.