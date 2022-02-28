Warrant issued for Milwaukee man accused of domestic abuse in La Crosse

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37-year-old Milwaukee man accused of domestic abuse in La Crosse.

The warrant was issued four days before the La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Randy L. Tyler. He faces felony charges of stalking/resulting in bodily harm, intimidating a victim by use of force, false imprisonment (two counts) and strangulation/suffocation (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of battery (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, Tyler abused a woman during separate incidents Jan. 31 and Feb. 19 and stalked the same woman Jan. 1 through Feb. 22. The woman told police she was choked and not allowed to leave her residence during both incidents.

The complaint says police observed severe bruising to the woman’s face and forehead after the Jan. 31 incident. The woman told police that Tyler punched, kicked and strangled her.

After the Feb. 19 incident, the woman told police she feared for her life and eventually went downstairs and sought help from bystanders.

The complaint says Tyler has made at least 100 attempts to contact the woman by phone.

Police have been unable to contact Tyler, and the arrest warrant was issued Feb. 24.

