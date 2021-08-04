Warrant issued for Onalaska man accused of theft, fleeing police

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Onalaska man accused of fleeing police and stealing $500. A criminal complaint filed Aug. 4 against Joseph T. Schmitt lists felony charges of fleeing an officer, forgery and possession of methamphetamine.
According to the complaint, Onalaska police received a call shortly before midnight June 26 about a suspicious vehicle parked on Hauser Street. The caller said the vehicle's lights were on and people were continually entering and exiting the vehicle.
A police officer approached the vehicle on foot. The complaint says the driver, later identified as Schmitt, ignored a verbal order to stop and accelerated from the scene. Another officer located the vehicle a short time later and attempted a traffic stop, but Schmitt accelerated at a high rate of speed before running two stop signs. The officer didn't initiate a high-speed chase for safety reasons but found the vehicle a short time later parked in the wrong lane of travel with the door open.
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found .37 grams of methamphetamine and multiple items of drug paraphernalia.
While trying to locate Schmitt, police were informed that he stole a check and cashed it for $500. The complaint says attempts to contact Schmitt at the Salvation Army and his place of employment were unsuccessful. He remained at large as of Wednesday.