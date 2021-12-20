Warrant issued for Onalaska teen accused to failing to return rental vehicle

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Onalaska man accused of renting a vehicle and failing to return it.

Lukas S. Beck faces a single felony charge of theft of movable property.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Beck rented a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Nov. 12 with a same-day return and failed to return the vehicle as stipulated in the rental contract. The complaint says the rental company has received notices that the Silverado was identified in gas drive-offs Nov. 14 in Eagle River and Nov. 24 in Onalaska.

The complaint says Beck put the names of two people on the rental agreement without their permission.

The rental company reported the vehicle as stolen Dec. 3. Police have been unable to contact Beck, and Judge Scott Horne issued the arrest warrant Monday.

