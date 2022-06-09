Warrant issued for teenager wanted in La Crosse shooting

A 17-year-old La Crosse male who was reportedly present during a fatal May 22 shooting in La Crosse faces new and significantly more serious charges.

Jackson Greengrass was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and murder while committing battery and misdemeanor charges of pointing a firearm and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Police believe Greengrass was present during a May 22 shooting that took the life of 15-year-old Storm Vondrashek. Police charged 18-year-old Sage Hicke of Ontario in Vondrashek’s death and charged Greengrass with endangering safety by use of a loaded weapon and disorderly conduct while armed.

Greengrass is not in custody, and a warrant was issued Wednesday for his arrest. He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday on the misdemeanor charges. He was free on a $900 cash bond, which Judge Todd Bjerke ordered to be forfeited.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Jessica Skemp said the continuing investigation led to new charges against Greengrass.

“The investigation had shown that he was alleged to be more culpable in the death of Mr. Vondrashek, so yesterday we filed an arrest warrant,” Skemp said.

Investigators spoke to multiple witnesses about the incident that occurred at 1900 Seventh St. S. around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses generally agree that Vondrashek and Greengrass showed up at the residence, where a confrontation occurred. Several witnesses said Vondrashek used a sawed-off shotgun to assault Hicke, who responded by pulling a weapon and shooting both Vondrashek and Greengrass.

Greengrass was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was interviewed by police. Greengrass said he blacked out during the incident and was unable to recall details. He denied having a gun and said he didn’t “think” Vondrashek had a gun. Multiple witness said both Vondrashek and Greengrass were armed.

At least two witnesses told police that Hicke and Greengrass knew each other prior to the shooting. One witness said Hicke had “shot up” Greengrass’ home during a previous incident.

Hicke has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide. His attorney indicated during a Monday bond hearing that Hicke would pursue a self-defense argument.

Hicke has a preliminary hearing set for June 14 in front of Judge Elliott Levine.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

