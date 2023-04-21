An arrest warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old woman with no permanent address who is accused of supplying drugs that triggered a fatal overdose Feb. 6 in La Crosse.

Rachel N. Brockway is wanted on felony charges of first-degree reckless homicide and delivery of narcotics.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court, police were called around 4 a.m. to a parking lot on Hwy. 157 on a report of two drug overdoses. One victim was found inside a vehicle unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim was experiencing overdose symptoms and was transported to a local emergency room.

The overdose survivor said that she and her boyfriend obtained heroin from Brockway for $80 the previous afternoon and snorted it around 5 p.m. The survivor said she passed out while she and her boyfriend were inside the parked vehicle. She said she awoke in the middle of the night and attempted to wake her boyfriend, who was unresponsive. She then called 911. An autopsy performed the following day confirmed that the boyfriend died of a fentanyl overdose.

Multiple attempts to contact Brockway have been unsuccessful, according to the complaint. Judge Todd Bjerke issued an arrest warrant for Brockway's arrest April 13 and set cash bond at $100,000.