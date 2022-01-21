Warrant quashed against man accused of substantial battery in La Crosse

A bench warrant has been rescinded against a 45-year-old La Crosse man accused of felony assault.

La Crosse County Circuit Judge Ramona Gonzalez quashed the warrant against Daniel J. Getchell after he appeared in court Friday via Zoom. Gonzalez issued the warrant Thursday after Getchell failed to show for an initial appearance.

Getchell told the court he didn't receive the email notice that he was scheduled to appear until Thursday morning and that he didn't open the email until Friday. He faces a felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Getchell is accused of injuring a man during a fight Oct. 17 at George Street Pub in La Crosse. He told police the altercation began after the alleged victim directed racial slurs toward his group.

Getchell is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

