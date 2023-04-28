Authorities are looking to arrest two men accused of stealing guns and other items during a pair of La Crosse County burglaries.

Nehemiah J. Sample, 25, Trempealeau, was charged two felony counts of burglary while armed and four counts of theft of movable property.

Robert E. Benson, 18, La Crosse, was charged with one felony count of burglary while armed and three counts of theft of movable property.

The criminal complaint was filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

According to the complaint, Sample burglarized a storage unit in Onalaska on Jan. 30 and stole $15,000 worth of items, including three firearms, four boxes of ammunition, tools and Pokeman cards valued at $9,200.

Police conducted a March 31 interview with an acquaintance of Sample. She told police that Sample had talked about robbing one of his friends before leaving her residence dressed in dark clothing Jan. 30. She said Sample returned with at least three guns and several boxes of ammunition and that he was covered in metal shavings and dust.

On April 25, police were called shortly before 3 a.m. to The Smoking Gun, a firearms store in Rockland, after one of the store’s owners responded to a security alert. Security footage provided to police reportedly showed three unauthorized people enter the building and take firearms from the store’s displays. The owners reported missing 30 to 40 handguns, four long rifles and two envelopes containing $740 and raffle tickets.

The complaint says two of the suspects had their faces covered while inside the store. Police were able to identify the third suspect, who hadn’t been charged as of Friday. The complaint says the suspect agreed to talk to police.

The suspect identified Sample and Benson as the other two people inside the store. He told police that he was forced into the burglary. The suspect said entry was gained by prying open a door. He said most of the stolen firearms were taken to a storage unit in Onalaska but that he was given three of the stolen handguns. He told police he hid the firearms inside his residence in La Crosse. He consented for police to search his residence and recover the firearms.

The suspect told police the stolen weapons were taken to a storage unit in La Crosse. Police obtained a warrant to search the storage unit and a Quincy Street address in Onalaska frequented by Sample and Benson. The complaint says police recovered one firearm belonging to The Smoking Gun at the residence and found a price tag consistent with the store’s price marking inside the storage unit.

While staking out the Quincy Street address, police observed a vehicle operated by Sample and conducted a traffic stop. The complaint says Sample refused to exit the vehicle before speeding away. Police chased the vehicle briefly but terminated it for safety reasons.

A short time later, police located the vehicle abandoned at the intersection of Sixth and Winnebago streets in La Crosse. The complaint says two more firearms belonging to The Smoking Gun were found in the back seat.