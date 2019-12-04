Warrants issued for suspects in armed robbery in Black River Falls

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has issued felony arrest warrants for two suspects in an armed robbery last month in Black River Falls.

Warrants for Treyton A. Laufenberg, 17, of Black River Falls, and Jessie Blankenship, 25, of Chicago, were requested Wednesday by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the Nov. 27 robbery of the Holiday Gas Station at 448 N. Water St.

Laufenberg and Blankenship are accused of entering the gas station about 11 p.m. and showed a handgun and knife as they attempted to steal money before fleeing on foot. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office did not specify how much money, if any, was taken.

The incident is believed to be related to another attempted armed robbery that occurred Nov. 21 at the Corner Store, 923 W. Main St., Black River Falls.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is requesting anyone with information on the whereabouts of Laufenberg and Blankenship call 715-284-9009. The public is advised not to attempt to apprehend or confront either suspect.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

