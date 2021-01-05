Warrens man accused in domestic incident

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 35-year-old Warrens man who allegedly brandished a rifle during a Dec. 6 domestic incident in Monroe County.
Michael J. Randall faces a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct/use of a dangerous weapon.
According to a police report from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, police received a tip that a distraught Randall had left a tavern in Warrens and was headed to a woman’s residence in rural Wilton. The tip also reported that Randall was thinking about hurting himself and that the woman was afraid of him.
The report says after Randall arrived in Norwalk, he became irate at the woman, pushed her on a bed, grabbed her arms and squeezed and shook her.
The woman told police she asked Randall multiple times to “please leave” but he continued to hold her down, causing her pain. She said she attempted to grab Randall’s cell phone, but Randall took it and smashed it on the floor.
The woman told police Randall left the room, grabbed a 6.5 Creedmoor rifle and threatened to kill himself and make her watch. She said Randall put a bullet in the chamber and pointed the weapon at his head but didn’t pull the trigger. She said Randall never pointed the rifle at her and eventually calmed down before leaving on his own.
Randall is free on a $2,500 signature bond with a no-contact order with the woman and stipulations that he not possess firearms or dangerous weapons and refrain from acts or threats of violence. He has an initial appearance Feb. 15 in Monroe County Circuit Court.